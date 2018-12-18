Obituaries: Margaretha J. Jabs

Margaretha J. (Judd) Jabs, 92, of Waterford, formerly of Bristol and

Voluntown, widow of Walter Jabs, Sr., died on Monday (December 17,)

2018 at Bayview Health Care, Waterford. Marge was born July 31, 1926

in Bristol and was a daughter of the late Chester K. Judd, Sr. and Lelia

(Herold) Judd. She was a longtime Bristol resident prior to moving to

Voluntown in the early 1980’s. She was employed as a telephone

operator by Southern New England Telephone working in Bristol and

then Willimantic before retiring in 1985. She was an active member of

the Telephone Pioneers and enjoyed collecting glassware and antiques.

Marge is survived by a son: Walter Jabs, Jr. of Springfield, VT; a

daughter: Heidi E. Jabs of Marlborough; a sister: Betty Johnson of New

Milford; seven grandchildren: Tracey Jabs, Erin Sleboda and husband,

Matthew, Sarah, Alison, and Kurt Wenzel, Leah Jabs, and Ericka

Webber; a great-grandson: Matthew Sleboda, Jr.; daughter-in-law: Lucille

Jabs of Preston; sister-in-law: Edie Judd of Florida; and several nieces

and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Grayle Jabs, and three

brothers: Chester K. Judd, Jr., Richard and Robert Judd. Funeral Services

will be held on Friday (December 21, 2018) at 11 AM at the Barnes

Memorial Chapel, 49 Pound Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in West

Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Please omit flowers. Funk

Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of arrangements.

Please visit Marge’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com