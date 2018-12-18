Obituaries: Margaretha J. Jabs

Margaretha J. (Judd) Jabs, 92, of Waterford, formerly of Bristol and
Voluntown, widow of Walter Jabs, Sr., died on Monday (December 17,)
2018 at Bayview Health Care, Waterford. Marge was born July 31, 1926
in Bristol and was a daughter of the late Chester K. Judd, Sr. and Lelia
(Herold) Judd. She was a longtime Bristol resident prior to moving to
Voluntown in the early 1980’s. She was employed as a telephone
operator by Southern New England Telephone working in Bristol and
then Willimantic before retiring in 1985. She was an active member of
the Telephone Pioneers and enjoyed collecting glassware and antiques.
Marge is survived by a son: Walter Jabs, Jr. of Springfield, VT; a
daughter: Heidi E. Jabs of Marlborough; a sister: Betty Johnson of New
Milford; seven grandchildren: Tracey Jabs, Erin Sleboda and husband,
Matthew, Sarah, Alison, and Kurt Wenzel, Leah Jabs, and Ericka
Webber; a great-grandson: Matthew Sleboda, Jr.; daughter-in-law: Lucille
Jabs of Preston; sister-in-law: Edie Judd of Florida; and several nieces
and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Grayle Jabs, and three
brothers: Chester K. Judd, Jr., Richard and Robert Judd. Funeral Services
will be held on Friday (December 21, 2018) at 11 AM at the Barnes
Memorial Chapel, 49 Pound Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in West
Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Please omit flowers. Funk
Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of arrangements.
Please visit Marge’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com