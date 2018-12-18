Obituaries: Phyllis R. Drost

Phyllis R. Drost, 56, of Bristol, died on Friday (December 14, 2018). Phyllis was born in Bristol on August 2, 1962 and was a daughter of Phyllis R. Drost and the late William H. Drost.

Phyllis was born and raised in Bristol, she graduated from Bristol Central High School and was an LPN for various nursing homes. She enjoyed traveling and playing bingo.

In addition to her Mother, Phyllis is survived by her partner: Diedre Donnenwerth of Bristol; her two brothers: Albert Drost and his wife Harriet of Thomaston, Dennis Drost and his partner Michael Belanger of Bristol; her three sisters: Catherine Roys and her husband Wilbur of Bristol, Wendy McFarland and her husband Fred of Vermont, Heidi Martin of Southington; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call at Grace Baptist Church, 736 King Street, Bristol on Wednesday (December 19, 2018) between 4 and 5 PM followed by a memorial service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

