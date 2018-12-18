Sen. Murphy salutes Novo Precision

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) announced that precision wires and machine manufacturer Novo Precision, LLC in Bristol is this week’s “Murphy’s Monday Manufacturer.”

Novo Precision specializes in manufacturing that serves global markets with medical staples and clips, cut-to-length wire products and precision machine components. The company can be traced back to 1981, but Novo Precision in its current form was founded in 2014. Novo Precision employs 41 people and works out of two facilities in Bristol: a 20,000 square foot headquarters and a 20,000 square foot facility purchased this year to give the company more space to grow. Novo sells machines to companies around the world like UTC, Snap-On, and Abbot Medical, and works with several large medical companies like Medtronic, ConMed, and Boston Scientific. The company is active in the Bristol community as well, frequently partnering with Bristol Technical School and Connecticut State Apprenticeship Program.

The release from the senator said, “Novo Precision continues to grow and expand. They recently launched a new project in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industry. The project has the potential to add 10 to 15 jobs in the next six months and was designed by their engineers in cooperation with MicroCare, a company in New Britain. Ninety percent of the components are purchased locally from companies in Connecticut, and 100 percent are purchased in the United States. In 2019, the company plans to develop the Novo Research and Development Center. This will enable them to develop new products and capabilities to add to their current equipment line.”

Murphy visited Novo Precision in October and toured the facility with President Bill Hazard, the release said.

“I was thrilled to visit Novo Precision this fall and was very impressed by the innovative products Bill and his team have been working on. And their commitment to buying products right here in Connecticut is crucial to growing our economy,” said Murphy in the press release. “Novo is still young, but they have already proven why Connecticut is home to the best manufacturing has to offer. I am excited to see what they come up with next.”

“We are looking forward to continued growth over the next several years. Novo Precision

will continue to invest in our people, processes, and in developing new products. Both the

City of Bristol & State of Connecticut have been great partners in supporting our growth

through matching fund programs, real estate abatements, and their apprenticeship

program. The manufacturing economy is also in a pro-U.S. resurgence which has benefited

us greatly,” said Bill Hazzard, president of Novo Precision.

The manufacturing industry plays a crucial role throughout Connecticut communities, creating

new jobs and accelerating the state’s economic recovery. Today, Connecticut’s 4,600

manufacturers account for 10% of the state’s jobs and 87% of the state’s total exports. In order

to protect and grow manufacturing jobs in Connecticut, Murphy has introduced two pieces of

legislation that aim to strengthen existing standards and prioritize the purchase of American-

made goods, the BuyAmerican.gov Act and the American Jobs Matter Act.

