Festival atmosphere at Rockwell
Carter, left, and brother Mason pose for a photograph with holiday cutouts at Santa Land at Rockwell Park.
The Bristol Parks Department held its annual Santa Land celebration at Rockwell Park Saturday. The event featured horse drawn wagons, a gingerbread house contest, decorations, and of course, a visit from Santa.
Photos by JANELLE MORELLI
Wood Acres Farm offered horse drawn wagon rides in the park to residents.
Kate, left, and her sister Emily look at the gingerbread houses before voting for their favorite one at Santa Land at Rockwell Park Saturday.
Related