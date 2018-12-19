Obituaries: Nancy Ingellis

Nancy Ingellis, 69, of Bristol, passed away December 18, 2108 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain.

Nancy was born March 30, 1949 in Southington, CT, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Virginia

(Berardino) Ingellis. She was a member of BARC, loved the historical society and going to the Bristol Library.

She is survived by her sisters, Jane Albert, of Bristol, Christine Wartonick of Bristol, and Michelle Rioux and her

husband David of Donnelly, Idaho; her niece, Maura Viens; her nephews, James Wartonick and Nate Rioux and a

special aunt Georgette Ingellis of Bristol. She was pre-deceased by her nephew, Paige Laferriere.

Relatives and friends may visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Thursday January 3, 2019 from

4 – 6PM.

A special thanks to the staff at Holly View for their care and support during her stay.

Memorial donations may be made to the Paige Wartonick Laferriere Fund, c/o the Main Street Community

Foundation, 120 Halcyon Dr., Bristol, CT 06010 or to (BARC) Bristol Adult Resource Center, 195 Maltby St., P.O. Box

726, Bristol, CT 06011.

