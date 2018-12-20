Obituaries: Bruce Raymond McMinn

Bruce Raymond McMinn, 69, of Bristol, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Countryside Manor. He was the loving husband of Bonnie (Lennon) McMinn for over 50 years.

Bruce was born on March 6, 1949 in New Haven, son of the late Raymond L. and Shirley (Thompson) McMinn. He retired as a 5 color offset master lithographer. Bruce was also an avid car enthusiast, mechanic, knife and firearms collector, and fisherman. He served several years as High Rock range officer while living in Naugatuck.

Bruce raised his family in Beacon Falls before relocating to Naugatuck, then temporarily NH. Besides his wife, Bonnie, Bruce is survived by his son Brian McMinn and wife Sylvie of NH; daughter Bridget Capozziello of TX; grandchildren Jennifer Walsh of VT, Adam Mihalcik of NH, Christopher McMinn of NH, Ryan Capozziello of Naugatuck, Megan Capozziello of TX; great-grandchildren Zachary, Carter and Emma Gilding all of VT; close friends Steve Kelly of Waterbury, Dawn Lester, Ellen and several cousins.

Services will be at a later date in mid-March.

