Obituaries: Jeanne Ozga

Jeanne Ozga, 92, born in Fort Kent – Maine, passed away at Countryside Manor after a brief illness. Jeanne was the daughter of Mary and Fred Paradis with 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Until becoming a young adult, she lived with her family in the northernmost frontier of the continental USA, Aroostook county Maine. In school, Jeanne studied teaching and moved to Connecticut in the early 1940’s to find work. She found it in Connecticut industries and also met a handsome, young soldier named Joseph Ozga who she married and raised a family with, for over 60 years – until Joe’s passing in 2010.

Jeanne owned and operated Jeanne’s Beauty Salon in Bristol for almost 40 years. She had a loyal clientele who enjoyed her talents and lively sense of humor. Jeanne’s children remember her being very intelligent, strong, hard-working, kind, generous, a great cook and not easily fooled. Jeanne was an animal lover who let her kids bring home all kinds of animals, for either short visits (wild critters – which were returned to their natural homes) or longer visits (the domesticated pets).

Jeanne leaves behind 1 sister, 3 brothers, daughters JoAnn, and Deborah, son Peter, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Pam, grandchildren Hillary, Julie, Audrey, Amy, and great-grandchildren Xavi and Maite. Her family will miss her very much, but are comforted to know she is reunited with loved ones who went before her.

