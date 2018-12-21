Obituaries: Antonio Toscano

Antonio Toscano, 57, of Bristol, beloved husband of Janis Bevivino, died

unexpectedly on December 11, 2018 in while vacationing in Aruba. Antonio

was born in Naples, Italy on April 20, 1962 and was a son of the late Alfredo

Toscano and Fernanda Cutola. He was raised in Italy where he was a champion

swimmer and served in the Italian Navy before coming to the United States in

1989 and was presently employed in security at ESPN. He enjoyed travel

especially to his happy place, Aruba. He was an avid horseman, follower of

thoroughbred racing, and sport handicapper. He enjoyed trips to the casino, was

an avid poker player, and a big fan of fantasy football and soccer. He leaves his

wife of 27 years, Janis Bevivino, cousins in Italy, and his ESPN family. Funeral

services will be held on Saturday (December 22, 2018) at 9 AM from Funk

Funeral Home to St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, for a Mass of

Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 5 and 7

Memorial donations to St. Francis Hospital Cardiology Department, 114

Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105. Please visit Antonio’s memorial website at

www.FunkFuneralHome.com