Obituaries: Antonio Toscano

Antonio Toscano, 57, of Bristol, beloved husband of Janis Bevivino, died
unexpectedly on December 11, 2018 in while vacationing in Aruba. Antonio
was born in Naples, Italy on April 20, 1962 and was a son of the late Alfredo
Toscano and Fernanda Cutola. He was raised in Italy where he was a champion
swimmer and served in the Italian Navy before coming to the United States in
1989 and was presently employed in security at ESPN. He enjoyed travel
especially to his happy place, Aruba. He was an avid horseman, follower of
thoroughbred racing, and sport handicapper. He enjoyed trips to the casino, was
an avid poker player, and a big fan of fantasy football and soccer. He leaves his
wife of 27 years, Janis Bevivino, cousins in Italy, and his ESPN family. Funeral
services will be held on Saturday (December 22, 2018) at 9 AM from Funk
Funeral Home to St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, for a Mass of
Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.
Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 5 and 7
- Memorial donations to St. Francis Hospital Cardiology Department, 114
Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105. Please visit Antonio’s memorial website at