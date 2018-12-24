Legislators announce coffee hour on Jan. 4

State Reps. Whit Betts (R-78) and Cara Pavalock D’Amato (R-77), and State Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) invite Bristol residents to join them for their monthly Coffee Hour event on Friday, Jan. 4 at Rodd’s Restaurant, 854 Farmington Ave., Bristol.

The public is invited for coffee and conversation from 8 to 9 a.m. to meet with their legislators in a relaxed setting and discuss the issues that will shape the upcoming 2019 legislative session, which convenes on Jan. 9. Residents may discuss any state or legislative issues, including bill proposals or concepts, or local concerns.

All residents are encouraged to attend. Coffee will be provided.

Those unable to attend the event but would like to discuss any concerns may contact Betts and Pavalock-D’Amato at 800-842-1423 and Martin at 860-240-0022.