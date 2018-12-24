New officers tapped for NAACP

On Monday, Dec. 17, the Bristol Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People had their installation service for the incoming officers, executive board and committee heads. The swearing in ceremony was officiated by Reverend Postell of Beulah A.M.E.Zion Church.

The new officers are president Lexie Mangum; first vice president Timothy Camerl; second vice president Marquis Floyd; third vice president Morris “Rippy” Patton; secretary Kametra Hickey; assistant secretary Patricia Bentley; treasurer Shirley Hickey; and assistant treasurer Deborah Dorsey.

Voted onto the Executive Board were: Olga Callender, Diane Mangum, Dorothy Brooks, Courtney Mangum. and Denise Evans.

Committee chairs are: Communication, Morris “Rippy” Patton; Education, Pastor Marcella Hall-Kametra Hickey; Finance, Richard Wright; Political Action, Olga Callender; Legal Redress, Timothy Camerl; Housing, Marquis Floyd; Freedom Fund, Deborah Dorsey.

NAACP meetings are the third Monday of each month at the Bristol Public Library, 5 High St. Bristol. The Executive board meets at 6 p.m., with the parent body meeting immediately after at 7 p.m.