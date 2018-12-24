Obituaries: Barbara Krol

Barbara (Monico) Krol, 71, of Bristol, former Terryville resident, widow of Frank Krol, passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018, at Bristol Hospital.

Barbara was born March 25, 1947 in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late Alfred and Jennie (Sosinski) Monico. Barbara graduated from St. Anthony High School, Bristol. She enjoyed going to fairs, the casino, movies and bingo.

She leaves her special cousin, Spec Monico, his wife, MaryJane, their daughters, Erica and Taylor, and several cousins. Barbara was predeceased by her sister, Linda Diyulio, her brother, Albert A. Monico, Jr., and his wife, Joan.

The family wishes to thank John David Morrone and Lisa Haley for the care and comfort they provided to Barbara. Lisa was not only a caregiver but also a friend. Barbara looked forward to the many Scrabble games played with Lisa. Lisa’s granddaughter, Annabelle, brought joy into Barbara’s life and home.

A memorial service will be held 8:00PM Wednesday December 26, 2018 at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home prior to the service from 6 – 8PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made the Terryville Fire Dept., 21 Harwinton Ave., Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

