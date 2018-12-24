Obituaries: Michael D. Deal

Michael D. Deal, 47, of Farmington, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (December 19, 2018) at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington, with his longtime girlfriend, Shelly Corriveau, by his side. Mike was born in Bristol on March 23, 1971. He was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School Class of 1990. Mike was passionate about cars from an early age and was an exceptional auto body technician and mechanic. His latest project was building a 1946 Ford Rat Rod. He was selfless, compassionate, and funny. Mike enjoyed fishing and hiking with Shelly and their fur baby, Willow. In addition to Shelly, Mike leaves his loving parents: Marie Delfino-Johnston and James Johnston of Greenacres, FL; a sister: Dianna Deal of Bristol; nephews: Anthony Ratta and Nicholas (& Kaitlyn) Ratta; uncle and aunt: David and Susan Delfino; Shelly’s three children: Kaela, Noah, and Heather; and longtime friend, Jimmy Quick. He was predeceased by his father, Douglas Deal. The family will receive relatives and friends at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday (December 29, 2018) between 1 and 3 PM followed by words of remembrance at 3 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Barnes Nature Center, C/O ELCCT, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Mike’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

