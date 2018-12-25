Obituaries: Michael J.McCool

Michael J. McCool, 62, of Terryville passed away Sunday December 23, 2018 at Waterbury Hospital.

Mike was born November 13, 1956 in Hartford, CT, son of Edward McCool Sr. and Mary (Gamba) McCool of Terryville. He was the owner & operator of Plymouth Woodworking. Mike loved to fish and hang out with his grandkids.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his partner, Diane Gorneau; his sons, Joseph McCool of Bristol and Patrick McCool of Terryville; his daughter, Jenny McCool of Terryville; his grandchildren, Emelia Lynn McCool, Ryder James Allen and Caleb Michael Allen; his brothers, Steven McCool and his wife Vicky of CO, Keith McCool and his wife Cindy of Terryville, Paul McCool and his wife MaryAnn of Southington, Jim McCool and his wife Stacy of Southington; his sisters, Cheryl Sabetta and her husband Eric of East Haddam, Lynn Veronesi and her husband Thomas of Forestville; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Emilia and brother, Edward Jr.

Funeral services be held Friday 10:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryvlle to St. Casimir Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday from 6 – 8PM.