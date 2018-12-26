Carousel Museum secures $150K state grant

Louise DeMars, executive director of The New England Carousel Museum announced in a press release that the museum has been awarded $150,000 by the Department of Economic and Community Development State Historic Preservation Office to install a new energy-efficient, air-handling system with humidity control to protect the museum’s collection and improve visitors’ experience.

DeMars said in the press release, “This grant allows us to install a much needed new air handling system that will allow us to enhance this important cultural and historic site in the state.”

The Good to Great program awards grants to eligible organizations that link art, history, and tourism in ways that enable cultural and historical sites to enhance the visitor experience, said the museum’s press release.

“Connecticut is an incredible place to live thanks in part to the outstanding historic and cultural institutions throughout the state,” said Governor Dannel Malloy in the museum’s press release. “By making these investments, we are ensuring that these assets will continue to offer first class, one-of-a-kind experiences to everyone that visits them.”

“How exciting this is for the New England Carousel Museum to receive such good news that we have been selected to receive these funds. The Board of Directors and staff of the museum have worked together to find the funding to produce this project,” said DeMars in the press release. “In addition to protecting our collection, this improvement will allow the museum to expand our facility rental season into the summer months, putting our spectacular ballroom to good use year-round. We are deeply appreciative.”