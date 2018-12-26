Kids listings, starting Dec. 28

FRIDAY, DEC. 28

BRISTOL

WINTER CRAFTS. All day. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 29

BRISTOL

TICK-TOCK DAY. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clocks, crafts, more. Movie at 2 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

NOW thru DEC. 29

BRISTOL

WINTER VACATION ACTIVITIES. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. interactive, hands-on museum studios, seasonal fun, and educator-led STEAM powered workshops. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. (860) 540-3181. ImagineNation.org