Miscellaneous listings, starting Dec. 8

FRIDAY, JAN. 4

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections.5 p.m. Mingle and meet new friends. Reduced pricess for drinks and appetizers until 6 p.m. Wood-N-Tap, 1274 Farmington Ave., Farmington. Meet in the lounge. No charge. (860) 463-6906.

FRIDAY, JAN. 11

BRISTOL

SINGLES SNOWFLAKE DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Dance. Buffet. Dress to impress. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $15 for members. $20 for guests. (860) 463-6906.

SATURDAY, JAN. 19

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO BOAT SHOW. Held by Hartford Squadron. Leave the Department of Transportation parking lot on the Berlin Turnpike, 9 a.m. Leave the Sun at 8 p.m. $30. Includes $15 meal voucher, $15 gaming voucher. Does not include admission to the boat show. Charge at www.hartfordpowersquadron.org/BusTrip.html. Send $30 check made out to HPS to Tim Tyler, 306 Cherry Hill Dr., Newington, CT 06111-1011

SATURDAY, JAN. 24

BRISTOL

‘GENTLEMAN PREFER BLONDES.’ 7 p.m. Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou series. Shown on film not video. Plus vintage holiday cartoons. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation all ages. Refreshments. Funds go toward the Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum and the Bristol Historical Society. Preservehollywood.com

NOW thru JAN. 30, 2019

SOUTHINGTON

ART OF ELIZABETH HUNDT SCOTT OF BETHANY. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656. SouthingtonArtsandCrafts.com

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

DROP-IN NEEDLE ARTS. 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring your knitting, crocheting, or other needle art projects to work on as you socialize, share tips, and tricks, learn something new, and enjoy some coffee. Plainville Public Library, conference room, 56 East Main St., Plainville.