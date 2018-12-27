Obituaries: George T.A. Herdlein

George T. A. Herdlein, 74, of Bristol, husband of Alice (Virovoy) Herdlein passed away Wednesday December 26,

2018 at Bristol Hospital.

George was born March 3, 1944 in New Britain, CT, son of the late George T. and Catherine (Guenther) Herdlein.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement he was employed by CCOC of Southington.

He was a member of the Bristol Elks Club and American Legion Bristol Post #19. George was an avid reader, loved

sports and was a Notre Dame and Red Sox fan.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Amy Griffing and her husband Josh of Simsbury; his step-

daughters, Christina Kostewicz and her husband Doug, Michelle Bossie of Bristol; his sister, Martha Nowobilski of

New Britain; his grandchildren, Louis, Zachary, Adam, Megan, Alyssa and Nicholas; his niece and nephew, Mary-Kate

and Ryan Nowobilski and several cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 11AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 170 Main St., Terryville

with a military service to follow. Burial at the convenience of the family will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

Relatives and friends may visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St, Terryville Saturday morning from 9:00AM

until the time for leaving for the church.

www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com.

Insert Flag

BRISTOL PRESS