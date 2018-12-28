Lancers notch up first tourney victory

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol Eastern wrestling team is going to win more than a couple weekend tournaments this year.

And it all started for the Lancers at the 30th annual C.J. McCormack Invitational in Berlin on Saturday, Dec. 15.

Eastern won the tournament for the second straight year as the squad easily conquered all the competition.

It was a complete romp as the Kingstreeters took the championship as second place Foran (275-142.5) was truly a distant runner-up at the event.

The Lancers ended up with seven individual champions and 11 overall finalists as Eastern made an early season statement.

At 106 pounds, Trent Thompson wrapped up a technical fall on Daniel Taggart from the Suffield/Windsor Locks co-op, 17-1, to win the championship.

The 126 final saw Carson Sassu pin Windham’s Kevin Fantoli in 38 seconds for first place while Aaron Morocho was in action at 126 as well.

He took the third place bout via 15-0 tech fall over Brookfield’s Aidan Fitton.

It was the same at 132 pounds as Gabe Soucy and Andrew Lozier were both in the mix.

Soucy took the title via a 3-0 decision over Dylan Washburn from Suffield/Windsor Locks while Lozier earned a 7-2 decision over Berlin’s Nate Orde for the third place win.

At 138, Tom Nichols and sophomore Treyvon Daniels were both in action and it was a top-3 performance for the duo.

Nichols was a 13-2, major decision victor over Brookfield’s Louis Stabile for the championship and Daniels needed only 11 seconds to pin Raul Valle of Foran, taking third place.

At 145, Alex Marshall was put to the test against an excellent grappler, Dan Veleas of Berlin, and fell via pin-fall in 48 seconds.

But then it was Justin Marshall at 152, easily getting a pin over Foran’s Mike Giordano at the 1:22 mark of the first period.

Noah Piazza was in the finals of the 160 pound class but lost via 11-4 decision to Suffield’s Hunter Adams for second place.

Eastern’s Joseph Morelli (170) pinned Berlin’s Vincenzo Defrancesco in 3:56 for third place and Dylan Garcia (182) nabbed a 7-5 decision over Xavier Gonzalez of Suffield, also seizing third.

Trinidad Gonzalez was in the finals of the 220 pounds clash but was pinned at the conclusion of the first round by Berlin’s Max Schlein in 1:55 and at heavyweight (285 pounds), the Lancers’ Nick St. Peter zipped up a 3-2 decision over Foran’s Pat Rescanski for first place.

Finally at 113 pounds, Mason Lishness was able to pin Foran’s Tanish Joshi in 3:47, nabbing the third place title.

NOTES…Bristol Eastern then turned around on Wednesday, Dec. 19 to defeat Plainville in an 81-0 romp from the Thomas M. Monahan Gymnasium in Bristol.

The win moved the Lancers dual meet winning streak to 38 straight matches – tying for the 10th longest streak in Connecticut scholastic wrestling history along with Nonnewaug (1990-93) and Avon (1970-73).

The Lancers are now within reach of Bristol Central’s streak of 41 straight which took place in between 2007-09. That included an undefeated season in 2008 (23-0).

But back to the 81-0 shutout in Plainville which tied for the second most points the Lancers have ever scored in a dual meet.

The Eastern record is 82, scored in an 82-0 thumping of Terryville back in 1996.

And the Lancers beat Rocky Hill on Jan. 29, 2005 by an 81-0 push which the 2018-19 team just matched against the Blue Devils.

The most points that can be scored in a Connecticut dual meet is 84, accounting for six points in all 14 matches.

In terms of most wins in team history, the Rams and the Lancers are nearly neck-and-neck.

As of Dec. 20, the Eastern wrestling program has 746 wins while Central is two behind at 744.

Keep that in mind when Central battles Eastern on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Keep that in mind when Central battles Eastern on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

from Berlin High School – Saturday, Dec. 15

Team results – 1. Bristol Eastern 275, 2. Foran 142½, 3. Berlin 129, 4. Suffield/Windsor Locks 125, 5. Windham 117, 6. Brookfield 79.

Individual results

106 Pound Final: Trent Thompson (Bristol Eastern) tech fall Daniel Taggart (Suffield/Windsor Locks), 17-1

Matty Carrozza (Brookfield) pin Ramon Pacheco (Windham), 3:02

113 Final: Zachary Johns (Suffield/Windsor Locks) dec. Elijah Vertefeuille (Windham), 11-6

Mason Lishness (Bristol Eastern) pin Tanish Joshi (Foran), 3:47

120 Final: No report

126 Final: Carson Sassu (Bristol Eastern) pin Kevin Fantoli (Windham), 0:38

Aaron Morocho (Bristol Eastern) tech fall Aidan Fitton (Brookfield), 15-0

132 Final: Gabe Soucy (Bristol Eastern) dec. Dylan Washburn (Suffield/Windsor Locks), 3-0

Andrew Lozier (Bristol Eastern) dec. Nate Orde (Berlin), 7-2

138 Final: Tom Nichols (Bristol Eastern) dec. Louis Stabile (Brookfield), 13-2

Treyon Daniels (Bristol Eastern) pin Raul Valle (Foran), 0:11

145 Final: Dan Veleas (Berlin) pin Alexander Marshall (Bristol Eastern), 0:48

Luis Rodriguez (Windham) dec. Matthew Raine (Suffield/Windsor Locks), 4-1

152 Final: Justin Marshall (Bristol Eastern) pin Mike Giordano (Foran), 0:38

Jose Madera (Windham) pin Eric Hallstrom (Foran), 3:04

160 Final: Hunter Adams (Suffield/Windsor Locks) dec. Noah Piazza (Bristol Eastern), 11-4

Kj Pokornowski (Foran) M FOR Tim Fitzgerald (Foran)

170 Final: Umer Khan (Foran) dec. Sebby Malespini (Berlin), 5-1

Joseph Morelli (Bristol Eastern) pin Vincenzo Defrancesco (Berlin), 3:56

182 Final: Pat Brogan (Foran) dec. Billy Ives (Foran), 6-5

Dylan Garcia (Bristol Eastern) dec. Xavier Gonzalez (Suffield/Windsor Locks), 7-5

220 Final: Max Schlein (Berlin) pin Trinidad Gonzalez (Bristol Eastern), 1:55

Ethan Mathieu (Bristol Eastern) dec. Alec Martinez (Windham), 2-1

285 Final: Nick St. Peter (Bristol Eastern) dec. Pat Rescanski (Foran), 3-2

Richard Mitchell (Brookfield) pin Juan Hernandez (Windham), 5:00