Nine BC grapplers place in top 4 at invitational

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

After defeating Farmington 50-27 to open the season, the Bristol Central wrestling team took part of the Plainville Invitational from Plainville High School on Saturday, Dec. 15 and had nine grapplers place in the top four of their respective weight class.

It was the first tournament action for the Rams this season and Central ended up in fourth place at the meet with 162 points.

State wrestling powerhouse Danbury won the tournament behind a 294½ point effort, Avon earned the runner-up trophy with 235, and East Haven placed third at 217½.

And those excellent finishes by the Rams came from up and down the line-up.

Freshman William Hamilton did well at the 106 pound level, taking third place by pinning Liam Bryne of Danbury in 3:43 and then a few levels up at 160, senior Caleb Buden also won his third place bout in Plainville.

He ended up pinning the Blue Devils’ Eryk Piotrowski just as the second period buzzer was about to go off (3:58).

Junior Jason Feto, at 132 pounds finished in fourth place, falling by a 14-6 major decision to Alex Divito of East Haven.

Junior Andrew Beaucar took third at 152 pounds as he won by injury default over Danbury’s Jaylen Hawkins.

Junior Colton Pelletier was the fourth place finisher at 113 pounds – losing to Ryan Baghdaassarian of Avon by a close 3-1 decision – and then at 120, sophomore Jacob Aldi nabbed a fourth place billing with a 10-0 major decision to Avon’s Abhi Bhabad.

Veteran Adam Ward, one of the seniors on the squad, took fourth place at 126 pounds, losing a tight 4-3 decision to Alex Rosetenberg of Avon and senior Connor Feeney-Wallace (170 pounds) nabbed third place at the invitational as he won a 6-5 decision over Danbury’s Tyrell Jones.

And then at 220 pounds, it was Jakob Salinas taking fourth place as he was pinned by D.J. Donovan from Danbury in 2:48.

Plainville Invitational Results

from Plainville High School – Saturday, Dec. 15

Team results – 1. Danbury 294½, 2. Avon 235, 3. East Haven 217½, 4. Bristol Central 162, 5. New Britain 157, 6. Plainville 80, 7. Abbott Tech-Danbury 48, 8. Newington 33, 9. Windsor 32, 10. Rockville 24, 11. St. Paul 14, 12. Holyoke, MA 10

Individual results

106: Final – Jake Defonce, Abbott Tech dec. Kai Odell, Danbury, 5-2; 3. William Hamilton, Bristol Central pin Liam Bryne, Danbury, 3:43

113: Final – Victor Garcia, East Haven dec. Kevin Pina, Danbury, 6-1; 3. Ryan Baghdaassarian, Avon dec. Colton Pelletier, Bristol Central, 3-1

120: Final – Tyler Johnson, Danbury dec. Johnny Cerqueira, Abbott Tech, 7-0; 3. Abhi Bhabad, Avon dec. Jake Aldi, Bristol Central, 10-0

126: Final – Matt Lucas, Danbury dec. Dom Pedrolini, Plainville, 8-2; 3. Alex Rosetenberg, Avon dec. Adam Ward, Bristol Central, 4-3

132: Final – Ryan Jack, Danbury tech fall Sebby Soli, Plainville, 23-7; 3. Alex Divito, East Haven dec. Jason Feto, Bristol Central, 14-6

152: Final — Nick Richardson, New Britain dec. Fabricio Bugatti, East Haven, 4-0; 3. Andrew Beaucar win by injury default over Jaylen Hawkins, Danbury

160: Final – Jack Colman, Avon dec. Alex Hernandez, Plainville, 11-8; 3. Caleb Buden, Bristol Central pin Eryk Piotrowski, Plainville, 3:58

170: Final – Danny Jarrin, East Haven pin Sam Johnson, Avon, 5:26; 3. Connor Freeney-Wallace, Bristol Central, dec. Tyrell Jones, Danbury, 6-5

220: Final – Chris Gens, Avon dec. Oran Burnett, New Britain, 7-5; 3. D.J. Donovan, Danbury pin Jakob Salinas, Bristol Central, 2:48