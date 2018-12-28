Parcel at mall property sold for apartments, businesses

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Bristol City Council held a special meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 19, in which the Council unanimously approved the purchase of another piece of the former Centre Square Mall Property.

The council approved a Letter of Intent between “the City and developers Wesley Cyr and Oliver Wilson for Parcel 10 at Centre Square,” according to a release from the Office of the Mayor. This is the piece of land between the new Bristol Hospital downtown ambulatory care center and the railroad trestle.

“The letter of intent determines a portion of the terms of the sale which will be in the eventual purchase agreement,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu. “The half-acre of property will have a purchase price of $35,000 and set out timelines for the developers to do due diligence in evaluating the site, getting land use approvals and a planning period.”

Cyr and Wilson plan to build a mixed use building, which would include commercial space on the ground floor, and approximately 12 to 15 market rate apartments on the upper floors.

According to the release, “the city is also reviewing plans to add parallel parking spaces alongside Riverside Ave., between Main Street, and North Main Street. This was discussed at a recent Bristol Development Authority Downtown Committee, where City Engineer Ray Rogozinski estimated the work to cost less than $100,000.

“Plans are also being developed and communicated with Main Street businesses who will not be able to take advantage of the temporary parking lot the city created on Parcel 10 when development begins in summer of 2019,” said Justin Malley, executive director of the Bristol Development Authority.

“The sale of Parcel 10 is creating hope for the future of downtown,” said Councilor Josh Medeiros. “Downtown is only successful if there are people in it. This will get us one step closer.”