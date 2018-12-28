Police blotter for Dec. 28

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Erika Youngmark Breer, 28, of 5 Earl St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 17, and charged with traveling too fast for conditions, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- Kenneth Elyosius, 65, of 42 Andrews St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 17, and charged with disorderly conduct, and second degree harassment.
- Edward P. Gilberti, 39, of 34 Village St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 17, and charged with failure to stop for a school bus.
- Victor Klimas, 43, of 8A Prospect St., Terryville, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 17, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, not having insurance, and third degree larceny.
- Kiomarelys Martinez, 35, of 61 Bartholomew St., Apt. F, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 17, and charged with failure to return license, and loaning or selling a motor vehicle marker or license.
- Wilfredo Perez, 33, of 3185 East Main St., Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 17, and charged with sale of a narcotic substance, and distribution of a controlled substance less than 1,500 feet from a school.
- Sebastiano Fileccia, 62, of 920 Pine St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 18, and charged with disorderly conduct, and assault on a victim aged at least 60 years.
- Angel Luis Santana-Francis, 31, of 22 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 18, and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Kevin John Brodeur, 53, of 26 Lincoln Pl., Apt. 2E, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 19, and charged with second degree breach of peace, and second degree threatening.
- Bridgett E. Overbaugh, 32, of 22 Horseshoe Dr., Waterbury, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 19, and charged with violation of a town ordinance.
- Ramon Bermudez-Flores, 55, of 214 W Main St., Apt. 5, Meriden, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 20, and charged with first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license.
- Jessie B. Desjardins, 37, of 53 Deerfield Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 20, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Brittany Earl, 30, of 158 Pleasant St., New Britain, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 20, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license, and not having insurance.
- Karin M. Pipke, 28, of 96 Harwinton Ave., Terryville, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 20, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Anat Yom-Tov, 47, of 550 Darling St., Apt. 39E, Southington, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 20, and charged with traveling unreasonably fast.