World has changed allowing psychic to share his gift

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

When psychic Matt Fraser’s grandmother and mother grew up, he said it was a different world.

Both women were psychic, he said. But in the 1950s and 1960s, when his grandmother was growing up, and later when his mother was growing up, there was no social media, or internet. Without those avenues, the women didn’t have any way to learn about what they were experiencing or to help others understand it.

So although both his grandmother and mother had the gift, Fraser said they kept it secret. They never spoke about it, he said.

Fraser said his grandmother kept the revelation so close to her chest that even her own husband, Fraser’s grandfather, had no idea that she had the gift.

Fraser said his mother feared “they would call her crazy.”

Since this was something both women did not want to discuss, Fraser said they did not use their gifts professionally or with family or friends.

Times changed, however, as Fraser, now 27, grew up. And these days, he shares his psychic abilities on radio and television as well as live appearances across the country.

And he will be appearing at Foxwoods Resort Casino in a public event on Jan. 6.

Fraser said his ability to reach to the other side started to reveal itself from ages 3 to 5.

But, he said, his gift began to find focus when his grandmother passed away and he began to converse to her from the other side. “That was my first true connection.”

The conversations with his grandmother became regular occurrences. He said his mother told him that many of the conversations he recalled for her were quite detailed. She figured the conversations could not be imagined.

As he got older, Fraser said he wasn’t just speaking with his grandmother. “Other souls would come to me.”

Fraser said he would see people standing at the end of his bed. They weren’t just ghostly apparitions or silhouettes but fully formed. “It was very real to me.”

However, Fraser said he didn’t think he was psychic. Since he had no perspective on the gift, he thought the house was haunted. It wasn’t until he realized the appearances of these souls were specific to him, that he had an inkling he was psychic.

But Fraser said he didn’t embrace this gift. “I was pushing it away.” Seeing these souls and hearing voices were “scary.”

In a way, Fraser said, he initially missed his calling. He knew he wanted to help people. But instead of using his gift, he trained to be an emergency medical technician.

But still the souls spoke to him, said Fraser. Trying to get a handle on what was happening, and since his mother refused to give him insight into her abilities, he went to a psychic for the perspective he needed.

Finally, Fraser said, he learned about what his gift meant.

“It changed my life,” he said.

Initially, said Fraser, he only did readings for close friends. The questions were simple, such as, who would they marry.

“I didn’t really know what I was doing,” Fraser said.

But then word spread, he said. The parents of his friends would ask for readings. From there, he said the parents began to organize group readings for Fraser. The questions became more urgent. Then he was called in to speak on radio programs and started making appearances on national television.

“I realized this could be my job,” said Fraser.

“Heaven has led me on this journey,” said Fraser.

When he does readings, Fraser said there are questions that typically arise. The first thing they want to know is if their loved one is okay. He said they are seeking some sort of closure.

Fraser said clients also want to know if their loved ones can see what is happening in their lives. They want to know if their loved ones can see the choices they make and if they are close by.

At events such as the one at Foxwoods, Fraser said he selects as many people as he can—but not all—to help reconnect with loved ones who have passed to the other side.

“I never know what the message will be,” said Fraser.

When audiences leave the appearance, Fraser said, he wants them to walk out with a sense of hope, renewal, and inner peace— even if they weren’t selected by Fraser that night.

“They’re not alone,” said Fraser. “Their loved ones are just a thought away.”

Matt Fraser will appear in the Grand Pequot Ballroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m.

For more information, go to Foxwoods.com or MeetMattFraser.com