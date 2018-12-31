Fire report published Jan. 4

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Friday, Dec. 14

511 Emmett St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

West St., and School St., accident, potential accident.

38 Davis Dr., passenger vehicle fire.

22 Pine St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

594 Farmington Ave., ring or jewelry removal.

111 North Main St., bomb scare – no bomb.

527 Middle St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

164 Jerome Ave., sprinkler activation due to malfunction.

Saturday, Dec. 15

85 Birchwood Dr., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

61 McKinley Ave., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

0 Divinity St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

472 West St., lock-out.

15 Woodard Dr., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

2 Birchwood Ter., cooking fire, confined to container.

137 Terryville Rd., good intent call.

Sunday, Dec. 16

36 Lancaster Rd., carbon monoxide incident.

235 Camp St., electrical wiring/equipment problem.

68 Baldwin Dr., lock-out.

495 Stafford Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Monday, Dec. 17

21 Divinity St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Rockwell Avenue and Rockwell Avenue, gas leak (natural gas of LPG).

160 Wolcott St., extrication of victim(s) from vehicle.

196 Greene St., good intent call.

19 Gridley St., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

124 Holley Rd., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

510 Stafford Ave., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

14 Paul St., power line down.

33 Landry St., power line down.

94 Kenney St., power line down.

Pine Street and Riverside Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

54 Center St., service call.

Riverside Avenue and Downs Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

110 Middle St., service call.

123 Greene St., hazardous condition.

76 Gridley St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

1 Divinity St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Lake Avenue and Lillian Road, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

551 Peacedale St., unintentional transmission of alarm.

62 John Ave., lock-out.

25 Gridley St., smoke or odor removal.

1444 Farmington Ave., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional.

82 Bernie Ave., carbon monoxide incident.

201 North St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

54 Farmington Ave., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

720 Birch St., false alarm or false call.

Thursday, Dec. 20

325 Mix St., false alarm or false call.

Vance Road, service call.

Louisiana Avenue and King Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

400 N Main St., ring or jewelry removal.

71 Fairfield St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

211 Park St., gas leak (natural gas of LPG).

501 Middle St., alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional.

120 Union St., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

Friday, Dec. 21

530 Willis St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

551 Farmington Ave., passenger vehicle fire.

121 Fern Hill Rd., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

615 Farmington Ave., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

502 South St., system malfunction, other.

Mix Street and Farmington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Eastwood Road and Norwood Road, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

108 Curtiss St., power line down.

95 Valley St., electrical wiring/equipment problem.

94 Falls Brook Rd., smoke or odor removal.