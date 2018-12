The Friends of the Bristol Public Library will be unable to accept donations at the Bristol Public and Manross Libraries from Jan. 2 to March 2, 2019 due to an abundant inventory.

The Friends of the Library Bookstore is still open for business and has a great selection of books and other items for sale in the High Street and Manross Library lobbies. The Friends’ annual Winter Used Book Sale will be held from Feb. 27 to March 3, 2019.