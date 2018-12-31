Obituaries: Gordon E. Meigs

Gordon E. Meigs, Jr. 71, of Bristol passed away on November 25, 2018 suddenly

after medical issues, long term and short term. He was the husband of Cynthia

(Suraski) Meigs.

Gordon was born on September 10, 1947 the son of the late Gordon E. Meigs, Sr.

and Wilhemina (Stack) Clifford. He worked his entire career as systems

programmer. Started at Emhart and moved on to a 25 year career at Aetna, where

he retired for medical reasons. He enjoyed nature, hiking, photography, bird

watching,. Sightseeing and his dogs.

Beside his wife he is survived by a stepson, Jeremy Mel of Danbury, a brother,

Theodore Meigs of Bristol, a nephew, Jeffrey Meigs of Farmington and a niece

Debbie Bibbins of Simsbury. Private service and burial will be held at the

convenience of the family.

Dunn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Donations can be made to

American Heart Association or American Lung Association, or ASPCA/PETA.

