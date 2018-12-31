Obituaries: Jose Angel Gomes Reyes

Jose Angel Gomes Reyes, 80, of Bristol, passed away, Friday, December 28, 2018

at his home.

Jose was born in Gurado, PR on March 14, 1938 the son of the late Candido and

Juana Maria (Reyes) Gomez.

He is survived by 3 sons, Jose Angel Gomez, Jr., Eric Gomez and Edward Gomez.

One daughter, Lillian Gomez. 7 brothers and sisters, Alfonzo Gomez, Candido

Gomez, Miriam Nilda Gomez, Carmen N. Gomez, Eliza Gomez, Luis Gomez and

Angelina Flores. 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Plus many

several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 2 sons, Edwin and William

Gomez and a brother, Wilfredo Gomez

Service will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Dunn Funeral

Home 191 West St. Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

Friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of the service.

WWW.Dunnfh.com