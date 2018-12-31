Obituaries: Jose Angel Gomes Reyes

Jose Angel Gomes Reyes, 80, of Bristol, passed away, Friday, December 28, 2018
at his home.
Jose was born in Gurado, PR on March 14, 1938 the son of the late Candido and
Juana Maria (Reyes) Gomez.
He is survived by 3 sons, Jose Angel Gomez, Jr., Eric Gomez and Edward Gomez.
One daughter, Lillian Gomez. 7 brothers and sisters, Alfonzo Gomez, Candido
Gomez, Miriam Nilda Gomez, Carmen N. Gomez, Eliza Gomez, Luis Gomez and
Angelina Flores. 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Plus many
several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 2 sons, Edwin and William
Gomez and a brother, Wilfredo Gomez
Service will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Dunn Funeral
Home 191 West St. Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.
Friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of the service.
WWW.Dunnfh.com