Obituaries: Marie Levasseur

Marie (Roy) Levasseur, 86 of Bristol, passed away on Friday December 28 at St. Francis Hospital. She is now reunited with the love of her life, Clarence “Jolly” who passed away in 2010 after 59 wonderful years of marriage.

Marie was born on March 31, 1932, the daughter of Edward and Eliza (Morin) Roy.

A lifelong Bristol resident, she was a faithful member of St. Matthew Church in Forestville. She enjoyed baking, puzzle books, road trips to Lenny & Joes Fish Tale with her daughter and son-in-law and being with her family.

Marie is survived by her two children, Deborah Gesner and her husband David, who she loved like a son, of Plainville and Paul Levasseur and his wife Cecilia, like a daughter, of Haines City, FL; her five grandchildren, Kayla Gesner and her partner Pedro Jurado of Bristol, Matthew Gesner and his partner Lindsey Falcon of Manchester, Nicholas Levasseur and Carley Levasseur of FL and Stacy Levasseur and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband, she was predeceased by her two sons, David and Daniel Levasseur and her four brothers, Edward, Raymond, James and Paul Roy.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Scott Fecteau and his team, Dr. Geller and his team and all the wonderful nursing staff in ICU, 8th floor and 8-l hospice care at St. Francis Hospital. We will always remember how you treated our mom with care, kindness, compassion and dignity for the last three weeks of her life.

Per her request, there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited directly to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol on Wednesday January 2, 2019 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online at: https://www.saintfrancisdonor.com/forms/donate-now/ and designating St. Francis Hospice as the recipient.

