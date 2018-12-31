Obituaries: Patricia Cote

Patricia (Urban) Cote, 76, of Terryville, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018, at home surrounded by

family and friends, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Patricia was born November 12, 1942 in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late Julius and Mary Urban. She

graduated from Terryville High School in 1960. After high school, Patricia worked at Eagle Lock, followed

by Chapman Machine for over 25 years. Patricia retired in 1997 to spend more time with family. She

enjoyed family get togethers, bowling, reading, working in her garden and the many summer vacations

taken with her family.

In addition to her husband, Raymond of 54 years, she is survived by her daughter, Denise Martin and her

husband Bryan of Farmington; her son, Michael Cote and his wife Jennifer of Terryville; her grandchildren,

Joshua, Zachary, Michael Henry, Matthew and Mary-Gianna; her sisters Terry Urban and Susan Steiner of

Terryville. She is predeceased by her sister Ruth Urban, brothers John and Peter Urban, and her godson,

Russell Valencis. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Patricia was a lifetime member of St. Casimir’s Church, serving as president of the Women’s Guild, a

member of the Rosary Society and many other church committees. She helped and organized many

pierogi workshops. She volunteered at the lock museum, greeting visitors with her wonderful personality.

She will be remembered for her love of God and family, along with her positive outlook on life.

The family wishes to thank her many caretakers: Jessica and the many nurses from Hartford Healthcare

Hospice, Dr. Cherneskie, Dr. Black, nurse Julie and their staff at the Bristol Hospital Cancer Center.

Funeral services will be held Monday 9:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St.

Casimir Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery,

Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Sunday from 3 to 6PM. Patricia’s favorite

color was red so we ask that you wear a bright color in celebration of her life.

