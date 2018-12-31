Obituaries: Regina Schittina

Regina (Markiewicz) “Ginny” Schittina, 95, of West Brandywine, PA, formerly of
Bristol, widow of Andrew A. Schittina, died on Saturday (December 29, 2018) at
home. Ginny was born in Bristol on December 16, 1923 and was a daughter of the
late Stanislaus and Anna (Kuczek) Markiewicz. She was a longtime Bristol
resident before moving in 2003 to Freedom Village, a retirement community, in
Pennsylvania. Growing up in Bristol, she attended St. Stanislaus Grammar School
and Bristol High School Class of 1941 and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus
Church. She worked briefly at the Wallace Barnes Company where she met her
future husband, Andrew, before leaving to raise her family. For many years, Ginny
volunteered at the Bristol Hospital. She had a passion for dancing, taking lessons
throughout her childhood and continuing that passion into adulthood. Ginny is
survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Mark and Juanita Schittina of South
Burlington, VT; a daughter and son-in-law: Susan and Ralph Hardy of Wayne,
PA; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother: Edward
Markiewicz, and a sister: Theodora “Doris” Kowalski. A Mass of Christian Burial
will be celebrated on Saturday (January 5, 2019) at 10:30 AM at St. Stanislaus
Church, 510 West Street, Bristol. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family
Mausoleum, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35
Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday between 9 and 10 AM. In lieu of flowers,
memorial donations may be made to Brookdale Hospice, 995 Old Eagle School
Road, Suite 315, Wayne, PA 19087. Please visit Ginny’s memorial web-site at