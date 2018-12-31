Obituaries: Regina Schittina

Regina (Markiewicz) “Ginny” Schittina, 95, of West Brandywine, PA, formerly of

Bristol, widow of Andrew A. Schittina, died on Saturday (December 29, 2018) at

home. Ginny was born in Bristol on December 16, 1923 and was a daughter of the

late Stanislaus and Anna (Kuczek) Markiewicz. She was a longtime Bristol

resident before moving in 2003 to Freedom Village, a retirement community, in

Pennsylvania. Growing up in Bristol, she attended St. Stanislaus Grammar School

and Bristol High School Class of 1941 and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus

Church. She worked briefly at the Wallace Barnes Company where she met her

future husband, Andrew, before leaving to raise her family. For many years, Ginny

volunteered at the Bristol Hospital. She had a passion for dancing, taking lessons

throughout her childhood and continuing that passion into adulthood. Ginny is

survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Mark and Juanita Schittina of South

Burlington, VT; a daughter and son-in-law: Susan and Ralph Hardy of Wayne,

PA; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother: Edward

Markiewicz, and a sister: Theodora “Doris” Kowalski. A Mass of Christian Burial

will be celebrated on Saturday (January 5, 2019) at 10:30 AM at St. Stanislaus

Church, 510 West Street, Bristol. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family

Mausoleum, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35

Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday between 9 and 10 AM. In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations may be made to Brookdale Hospice, 995 Old Eagle School

Road, Suite 315, Wayne, PA 19087. Please visit Ginny’s memorial web-site at

www.FunkFuneralHome.com.