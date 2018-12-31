Obituaries: Sandra J. Harrington

Sandra J. Harrington, 63, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday

(December 18, 2018) at her home. Sandra was born in Bristol on June 7, 1955

and was the daughter of the late Charles Harrington and Ellen Vincent.

Sandra had an amazing smile and loved making people laugh. She will truly be missed, and we pray she will find peace in her final resting place. Sandra is survived by her sisters: Starlett Harrington and Cynthia Lebel; and two nieces: Michelle Aldi and Cherie Dobreski. She adored her grandnieces: Stacy and Alexa, and grandnephew Jake. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her nephew: Mark Marin.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral

Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is assisting the family.

