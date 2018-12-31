Obituaries: Theresa Aldrich

Theresa (Blum) Aldrich, 94, of Bristol, passed away, Friday, December

28, 2018 at Ingraham Manor.

Theresa was born in Bristol on November 9, 1924 the daughter of the late

Joseph and Margaret (Miniter) Blum.

She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, AARP and Our Lady of Grace

Church in Bantam.

She is survived by 4 Children, Judith Pease-Salley and Roger Salley, Joseph

Aldrich, Kenneth Aldrich, Deborah (Aldrich) Boutin with whom she lived with, a

sister, Kathleen Trapasso of Ventura, CA. 13 grandchildren, Gino Pease, Glen

and Karen Aldrich, Jessica and Jessie Johnson, Jennifer Bojnowski, Laurie

Aldrich, Becky Adams, Eric Adams, Ashley Aldrich, Michael and Candice Aldrich,

Janet (Aldrich) Cox, Candice Aldrich, Sean Hermann, Amanda Hermann, Jeremy

Hermann, Kristina (Battista) Cruz and Elmer Cruz, Jr. and 29 great

grandchildren and 2 Great Great grandchildren. Plus several nieces and

nephews. A special friend, Grace Cwiek.

She was predeceased by a son Thomas Aldrich and a daughter in-law Gail.

Service will be held on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 2:00 Pm at Dunn Funeral

Home 191 West St. Bristol. Friends may call from 1:00 PM until time of the

service. Burial will be in the spring in Bantam, CT. In Lieu of flowers

donations can be made to CW Resources 461 Broad St. Bristol, Ct 06010 or

Hartford Hospital Brain Research Center 85 Seymour St. Hartford, CT 06106

