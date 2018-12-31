Obituaries: Theresa Aldrich

Theresa (Blum) Aldrich, 94, of Bristol, passed away, Friday, December
28, 2018 at Ingraham Manor.
Theresa was born in Bristol on November 9, 1924 the daughter of the late
Joseph and Margaret (Miniter) Blum.
She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, AARP and Our Lady of Grace
Church in Bantam.
She is survived by 4 Children, Judith Pease-Salley and Roger Salley, Joseph
Aldrich, Kenneth Aldrich, Deborah (Aldrich) Boutin with whom she lived with, a
sister, Kathleen Trapasso of Ventura, CA. 13 grandchildren, Gino Pease, Glen
and Karen Aldrich, Jessica and Jessie Johnson, Jennifer Bojnowski, Laurie
Aldrich, Becky Adams, Eric Adams, Ashley Aldrich, Michael and Candice Aldrich,
Janet (Aldrich) Cox, Candice Aldrich, Sean Hermann, Amanda Hermann, Jeremy
Hermann, Kristina (Battista) Cruz and Elmer Cruz, Jr. and 29 great
grandchildren and 2 Great Great grandchildren. Plus several nieces and
nephews. A special friend, Grace Cwiek.
She was predeceased by a son Thomas Aldrich and a daughter in-law Gail.
Service will be held on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 2:00 Pm at Dunn Funeral
Home 191 West St. Bristol. Friends may call from 1:00 PM until time of the
service. Burial will be in the spring in Bantam, CT. In Lieu of flowers
donations can be made to CW Resources 461 Broad St. Bristol, Ct 06010 or
Hartford Hospital Brain Research Center 85 Seymour St. Hartford, CT 06106