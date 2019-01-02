OM show theme for 2019 announced; circus performers sought

The Older Members Association of the Bristol Boys and Girls Club Family Center announced its 2019 OM show, “This is Me!” will feature music from “The Greatest Showman” as well as other inspirational and self-empowering music.

In the OM’s press announcement, the sjow announced it is looking for children for the cast. “This is a free activity for your children and rehearsals are on Sundays only. Ages 5 to adult are welcome to join.”

Additionally, the OMs said, “This year, we are also welcoming acrobats and special circus-type skilled performers. Please help spread the word to anyone you know who may be interested and have them sign up before our meeting on Jan. 6, 2019 by going to the following link: https://goo.gl/forms/0enIX2MyRbNBTmwK2.”

Rehearsals will be Sundays only and the show dates will be April 26 and 27 at St. Paul High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol.

The first show meeting and sing along will be Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. in the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center’s Community Room, 255 West St., Bristol, Connecticut 06010. The meeting is for everyone who wants to be in the show. This sing-along will replace general auditions. There will be auditions for potential solos and special groups which will be communicated at a later time.

The Older Members Association also announced this year’s show production team: John Mazzone and Dan Newton, co-chairmen; Allen Stone, artistic director; Wayne Morgan, assistant director; Don Coombs, set design director; Joe D’Adesse, technical director; Theresa Degan, musical director; and choreographers Misty Masotti-Diakon, Lisa Maghini Santiago, Jessica Leopizzo, Kimberly Alvarado, and Erin Kunze Frechette.