State police announce fewer accidents, more violations over New Year’s weekend

MIDDLETOWN—The Connecticut State Police announced that there were 339 accidents in Connecticut throughout New Year’s weekend. There were 54 accidents with injuries, but there were no fatalities handled by state police. The one fatal motor vehicle accident in the state was assumed by Hamden police on Jan. 1.

This is down from last year when state police responded to 494 accidents in the state with 54 injuries and two fatalities. Police credit increased patrols that began just after midnight on Friday, Dec. 28 and concluded just before noon on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

“Troopers enforced all motor vehicle laws and focused on reducing the number of DUIs, crashes and injury-producing accidents occurring on the interstates, state roads and local roadways,” officials said in a press release.

Police were busier than the same time last year. State police recorded 480 speeding violations over the holiday weekend (down from 611 in 2017-18), along with 14 seatbelt violations (down from 20), in the 1,516 moving violations cited by state police (up from 1,410). State police made 36 arrests for driving under the influence of liquor or drug (up from 28). There were 7,657 calls for service (up from 6,885) resulting in 286 motorist assists (up from 270).