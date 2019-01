SATURDAY, JAN. 5

BRISTOL

NEW YEAR OPEN HOUSE AT ST. PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL. 10 a.m. For prospective students and their families. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., www.spchs.com, admissions@spchs.com. (860) 584-0911.

SATURDAY, JAN. 12

BRISTOL

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL PLACEMENT EXAM. 8 a.m. For prospective grade 9 and grade 10 students. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $25 for placement exam. admissions@spchs.com, (860) 584-0911.