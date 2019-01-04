Miscellaneous listings for Jan. 4

FRIDAY, JAN. 11

BRISTOL

SINGLES SNOWFLAKE DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Dance. Buffet. Dress to impress. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $15 for members. $20 for guests. (860) 463-6906.

SATURDAY, JAN. 19

BRISTOL

CASINO/ BOAT SHOW BUS TRIP. Held by Hartford Squadron. Leave the Department of Transportation parking lot on the 2800 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, 9 a.m. Leave the Sun at 7 p.m. $30. Includes $15 meal voucher, $15 free bet. Does not include admission to the boat show. Tickets at www.hartfordpowersquadron.org/BusTrip.html. S boating@hartfordpowersquadron.com

SINGLES DINNER EVENING. Held by Singles Social Connections. 6:30 p.m. Portofinos Restaurant, 246 New Britain Rd., Berlin. Meet old and new friends. You buy our own dinner. Reservations. (860) 463-6906.

SATURDAY, JAN. 24

BRISTOL

‘GENTLEMAN PREFER BLONDES.’ 7 p.m. Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou series. Shown on film not video. Plus vintage holiday cartoons. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation all ages. Refreshments. Funds go toward the Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum and the Bristol Historical Society. Preservehollywood.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

BRISTOL

ADAMS FARM BUS TRIP. Sponsored by the St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Take a sleigh ride. Lunch at New England House in Brattleboro followed by a visit to a log cabin for music, hot chocolate, shopping. $117. Deadline Feb. 14. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO ‘RHYTHM OF THE DANCE.’ Sponsored by the St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Westchester Broadway Theatre, Elmsford, N.Y. Three Irish tenors, dancers, musicians. Complete lunch included. $115 per person. Deadline Feb. 19. (860) 585-1020.

NOW thru JAN. 30, 2019

SOUTHINGTON

ART OF ELIZABETH HUNDT SCOTT OF BETHANY. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656. SouthingtonArtsandCrafts.com