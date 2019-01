JAN. 6-8

OTHER

AUDITION FOR ‘HAIR: THE AMERICAN TRIBAL LOVE-ROCK MUSICAL.’ Performed by Phoenix Theater Company. Carriage House Theater, 360 Farmington Ave., Hartford. Performances will be at the Stafford Palace Theater. www.phoenixtheater.us. chris@phoenixtheater.us

NOW thru FEB. 2

OTHER

‘WAIT UNTIL DARK.’ Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Connecticut Cabaret Theatre, 31 Webster Square Rd., Berlin. $35. (860)829-1248.