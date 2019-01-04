Police blotter for Jan. 4

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Samantha Paige Hammer, 20, of 176 Morningside Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 21, and charged with first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.
- Brendan O’Neill, 21, of 85 Mcbride Rd., Litchfield, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 21, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to drive in the proper lane, failure to have lights lit and devices illuminated, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis.
- Christopher J. Raffile, 42, of 19 Skylark Dr., Northford, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 21, and charged with third degree larceny.
- Aaron Wilkins, 29, of 19 Mills St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 21, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- Samim Yosafi, 33, of 8 Surrey Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 21, and charged with third degree criminal mischief.
- Michael D. Arseneault, 25, of 279 Redstone Hill Rd., Apt. 63B, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 22, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- Steven D. Cahille, 45, of 9 Sharon St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 22, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
- Scott A. Swiger, 51, of 96 Carol Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 22, and charged with illegal carrying of a firearm while intoxicated or under the influence of alcohol, second degree breach of peace, and first degree reckless endangerment.
- Nelson Torres, 49, of 220 Surrey Dr., apartment 85, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 22, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, theft of a number plate or insert, possession of a controlled substance or more than one-half ounce of cannabis, and not having insurance.
- Andrew M. Amodio, 25, of 45, Willoughby St., Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 23, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, passing in a no passing zone, and interfering with an officer.
- James Cardinal, 35, of Bristol, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 23, and charged with failure to comply with a request for fingerprints, assault on police, fire, or EMS worker, and second degree threatening.
- Rodney Monroe Pierce, 37, of no current address, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 23, and charged with second degree criminal trespassing, third degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief.
- Mikaila Devin Williams, 23, of no current address, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 23, and charged with second degree criminal trespassing, third degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief.
- Sarah Clark, 34, of 200 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 24, and charged with first degree failure to appear.
- Miguel Gregorio-Caravan, 26, of 374 Orange Center Rd., Orange, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 24, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, and first offense operation of a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without a license.
- James Lee Mulhern, 43, of Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 24, and charged with two counts of violation of probation.
- Lauren Elizabeth Savino, 38, of 38 Earl St., Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 24, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and failure to signal on a restricted turn.
- Corey Beverley, 49, of 24 Wolcott Hill Rd., Wethersfield, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 25, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Charde K. Bush, 25, of 25 Carolina Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 25, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, not having insurance, and passing in a no passing zone.
- Daisy DeJesus, 50, of no current address, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 25, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Mike Miguel Rivera, 28, of 19 Fairfield St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 26, and charged with second degree breach of peace, criminal attempt of first degree assault, second degree assault, and second degree threatening.
- Amie Rugh, 27, of 222 Willis St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 26, and charged with risk of injury or risk or impairing the morals of a child, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Quran M. Allen, 45, of 111 Belden St., New Britain, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 27, and charged with operation or towing an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of plate, and first offense possession of less than one-half ounce of a cannabis-type substance.
- Paul Mayer, 57, of 243 Jerome Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 27, and charged with not having a dog or cat rabies vaccination, and failure to license a dog.
- Becky Terese Switzer, 45, of Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 27, and charged with sixth degree larceny.