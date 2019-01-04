Senior listings for Jan. 4

SUNDAY, JAN. 13

PLAINVILLE

UCONN LADY HUSKIES. Bus trip offered by the Plainville Senior Center. Leave center, 200 East St., Plainville at 10:30 a.m. Game starts at 1 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion. Against University of South Florida. $28 due at signup. (860) 747-5728.

THURSDAY, JAN. 17

PLAINVILLE

MANAGING NECK AND BACK PAIN. 1 p.m. Free lunch and learn program. Light lunch provided. Register in advance. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. (860) 747-5728

THURSDAY, JAN. 31

PLAINVILLE

COUGH AND COLD MEDICINES. 10 a.m. What cough and cold medicines are safe for older adults. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Register. (860) 747-5728.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

PLAINVILLE

UCONN LADY HUSKIES. Bus trip offered by the Plainville Senior Center. Leave center, 200 East St., Plainville at 10:30 a.m. Game starts at 1 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion. Against Temple University. $28 due at signup. (860) 747-5728.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER PHOTO CLUB. Mondays at 8:45 a.m. in Bristol Senior Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Continues from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the Senior Center’s library.