Support groups for Jan. 4

TUESDAY, JAN. 8

SOUTHINGTON

FREE SUPPORT GROUP FOR FAMILIES AND CAREGIVERS OF PATIENTS WITH ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE OR RELATED MEMORY DISORDER. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Southington. Mulberrygardens.org

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 9

SOUTHINGTON.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. Register. (860) 628-3830.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

TWILIGHT TOPICS. For wellness professions, second Monday, 7 to 8 p.m. For LGBTQ+ adults, second Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m. For teachers, first Monday, 5 to 6 p.m. For teens, third Monday, 6 to 7 p.m. For parents, first Wednesday, 7 to 8 p.m. Gather around a gas burning bonfire at twilight and tackle some of life’s challenges with the support of others. Led by Brandi Savio, LPC. Bloom Yoga and Fitness, North Summit St., Southington. Register. BSAVLPC@gmail.com

SOUTHINGTON

VITALITY: A WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP. 7 to 8 p.m. Last Monday of the month. Bloom Yoga and Fitness on North Summit Street in Southington. Register. BSAVLPC@gmail.com, turningleavescounseling@yahoo.com

BRISTOL

WEEKLY OPIOID EDUCATION AND FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS. Wednesdays 6 p.m. Wheeler’s Family Health and Wellness Center, 10 North Main St., Bristol. (860) 793-4625. Open to the public and can be joined at any time.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP. Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. St. Stanislaus Church, Bartlewski Center, 510 West St., Bristol. (860) 583-9831, (860) 583-0707.

AL-ANON. Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. Gregory Hall, Stafford Avenue and Maltby Street, Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1024 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Fridays 7 to 8:30 p.m. Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays: 10:30 a.m., Bristol Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol; 6 p.m., Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol (for women only); 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. 7 p.m. Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Mondays: 7 p.m., Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St, Southington; 7:30 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. Tuesdays: 7 p.m., Church of Our Savior, 115 West Main St., Plainville. 7:30 p.m., Bristol Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol. Wednesdays: 7 p.m., Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol; 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville; 7 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Parish Hall, 19 South Canal St., Plainville (Men only). Thursdays: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol; 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville; 7:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington. Fridays: 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol; 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Saturdays: 6:30 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Hotline phone number, 1-800-627-3543.