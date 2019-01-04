Traffic study ordered to look at impact of developing Rt. 6 farm

By TAYLOR

MURCHISON-

GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol Development Authority met on Monday, Dec. 17, and discussed a possible $10,000 request for a traffic impact study and warrant analysis.

BDA executive director Justin Malley said the analysis would study the area of Farmington Avenue near the Bristol Farm Plaza Shopping Center and the residential properties on Sheila Court. Malley said he was looking for the BDA board’s approval to approach the Board of Finance to request the $10,000 necessary to fund the traffic impact study.

Malley explained that there is a 15 acre property in that area that is currently zoned as farmland, and is widely known as a Christmas tree farm during the holiday season. Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said since it’s zoned as farmland, the tax revenue is meager compared to the rest of the Route 6 corridor.

In order for the state Department of Transportation to consider putting up a traffic light in that area, Malley explained, the state requires the traffic impact study as well as development scenarios.

Malley said that there are developers interested in that property, and the current owners have been interested in selling for “several years.”

“This could be a way to accelerate that development, but really, in a pretty inexpensive fashion, incentivize the project to eventually get the retail commercial options that may come from it, and the tax revenue from a change from farmland,” said Malley

The BDA board approved the request unanimously. It was sent to the BOF, and approved by the BOF during their Tuesday, Dec. 18 meeting.

