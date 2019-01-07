Obituaries: Sonya A. Petroff

Sonya A. Petroff, 85, of Bristol, fell asleep in the Lord Friday January 4, 2019 at Sheriden Woods, Bristol.

Sonya was born August 1, 1933 in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late Walter & Olga (Suslenko) Petroff. Prior

to her retirement she was employed by the Bristol School System and Board of Education for 41 years.

She was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church, Terryville, Altrusa of Bristol, the parish

sisterhood and Federated Russia Orthodox Clubs of which she was a former district secretary.

She is survived by her brother, Stephen Petroff and his wife Carla of CA; her sister, Marilou Petroff of

Bristol; her brother-in-law, Frank Henrick and his wife Patsy Henrick of FL: her nephews and nieces,

Michael and Katrina Henrick, Jon and Justine Henrick, Stephen and Gail Henrick, Cheryl Henrick, Karen

and Bob Tedeschi, Ashley and Jon Thompson, Sasha and Nick Thomas and several cousins. She was

predeceased by her sister, Barbara Henrick.

Funeral services will be held 10:00AM on Tuesday January 8, 2019 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox

Church, Terryville. Burial will be in Sts. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may

call at the church Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM. A memorial service will be held Monday evening at

7:30PM.

The family would like to thank Sheriden Woods Health Care Center for the care extended to Sonya.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Sonya’s memory to the Sts. Cyril & Methodius

Orthodox Church, 34 Fairview Ave., Terryville CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com