School superintendent to retire

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

During the Jan. 2 meeting of the Board of Education, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Moreau announced she will be retiring from the Bristol Public Schools system. Her retirement will be effective Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Moreau took the position in October 2017 after having served as Bristol’s deputy superintendent of schools.

Since she joined the district in 2002, Moreau served as the principal of the former Bingham School and the director of Teaching and Learning. She previously worked as a teacher in Canton, Conn., New York, and Texas.

BOE Commissioner Joseph Grabowski said he was thankful for Moreau, who acted as a mentor and someone he could “privately talk to” and “ask questions of,” as he was first elected to the board at the age of 18.

During her report, Moreau acknowledged the accomplishments of staff and students throughout the district.

