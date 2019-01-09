Stafford gets $500 donation

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Stafford Elementary School was presented a $500 check by ExxonMobil through the Educational Alliance Program, on Thursday, Jan. 3.

Stafford School principal Kristen Irvine explained that these grant funds came as a “total surprise,” as a parent of a Stafford student submitted the nomination for the grant.

Rochelle Dekow, Stafford library media assistant, told the assembled students that the funds would be used to create a MakerSpace in the school’s library.

“A MakerSpace is a place in a school or a library where you will work together to learn, explore, create, and make things together. It’s a sharing activity that you do using legos or arts and crafts or even small electronics,” said Dekow. “We’re going to do it probably once a month in the library. It will be a whole new fun experience, and we are so excited and thankful.”

According to a press release, Global Partners participated in the program by “contributing $228,000 to 456 schools across the Northeast,” with each school receiving $500 “from a local Global-affiliated gas station to apply towards a STEM-related item of their choice.” Since its inception, “ExxonMobil has committed over $34 million to the program.”

