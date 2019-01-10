Obituary: Frederick Markowich, 79

Frederick Markowich, 79, of Harwinton, formerly of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019 after a brief illness at Atria Assisted Living Center in West Hartford. He was the husband of 58 years to Colette Gemino Markowich.

Fred was born in Waterbury on November 12, 1939, son of the late John and Alexandria Markowich. He was employed by IBM from 1960 – 1990, before taking an early retirement. After retirement, Fred and Colette owned and operated Frankies Restaurant and Merry Maides. He loved traveling with his wife to many great destinations over the years, but Eastham on Cape Cod was his favorite, vacationing with family every summer for over 20 years. Fred also enjoyed visiting with his good friends at Saratoga Springs every August and was an ardent horse racing handicapper. Fred enjoyed his family gatherings most of all.

Besides his wife, Fred is survived his sister, Mary Ann Lepo of Wolcott; his children Richard Markowich (Jeanine) of Southington, Fred Markowich (Trish) of Burlington and Lisa Rigney (Robert) of Farmington; 7 grandchildren, Ana and Eduardo Markowich of Southington, Ryan and Meghan Rigney of Farmington and Colin, Brenden and Ian Markowich of Burlington.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Fred’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.