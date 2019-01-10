Obituary: Irene Alexander Eldred, 84

Irene Alexander Eldred 84 widow of Rolla R. Eldred passed away on Jan.6th after a battle with cancer. Irene was born Aug. 5th 1934 in Bristol.

She was the oldest child and daughter of David and Eleanor (Hess) Alexander. She worked for M. R. Homecare for 23 years before retiring in 2016.

She leaves behind her daughter and son in law Bonnie And Daniel Trepanier of Bristol. Sisters Leona Eldred of Meriden, Harriet Hosford of Waterbury, Geri Russ of Griffin Ga. and a brother Roland Alexander of Plymouth. Eight grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her three sons Roger, Rodney, and Tracy Eldred and brothers Edwin , Raymond , David Alexander and a sister Blanche Grozik. The funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. www.abbeycremation.com