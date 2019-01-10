Obituary: Joan (Flanagan) Bachand, 83

Joan (Flanagan) Bachand, 83, of Plymouth, widow of John L. “Jack” Bachand passed away surrounded by her family, Sunday January 6, 2018 at home.

Joan was born May 24, 1935 in Bristol, CT. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Mildred (Chmielenski) Flanagan. Prior to her retirement she was a registered nurse for Dr. Wasley, Dr. Scappaticci and Bristol Hospital. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church, Thomaston and a member of the Terryville Women’s Club and Plymouth Democratic Town Committee, she was also a Registrar of Voters for the Town of Plymouth.

Joan loved her family, faith, bowling, cards, gardening, camping and community service.

She is survived by her sons, Phillip J. Bachand and his wife Margaret of Virginia Beach, VA, Peter J. Bachand and wife Donna, of Poquoson, VA, Richard Bachand and his wife Karen of Ivoryton; her daughters, Sarah Barzee and her partner Will Williams of West Hartford and Joan’s loving ex son-in-law, Thomas Barzee, Donna M. Gonchar and her husband Richard of Burlington; her grandchildren, Ashley, Brittany, Jack, Andrea, Kathleen, Bridget, Connor, Jillian, Erin, Emily and Avery and several nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by two brothers. Funeral services will be held Friday 9:30A.M from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Thomas Church, Thomaston for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00. Burial at the convenience of the family will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5 – 8P.M.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Terryville Women’s Club Scholarship Fund, c/o Treasurer Terryville Women’s Club, 19 Grove St. Terryville, CT 06786

www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com