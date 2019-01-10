Obituary: Stanislaw “Stanley” J. Ciemniecki, 91

Stanislaw “Stanley” J. Ciemniecki, 91, of Bristol, widower of Dorothy (Hebert) Ciemniecki passed away on Sunday January 6, 2019.

Stanley was born in Plymouth, CT on June 25, 1927 and was the son of the late Stephana (Walendowski) Butkiewicz and Stephen Ciemniecki. He was a USCG Merchant Marine veteran serving during WWII and honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in November 1947.

He was a lifetime member of the Bristol Fish and Game Club, bearing the distinction of the eldest member until his passing and also a member of the American Legion.

Stanley retired on July 1, 1989 from Associated Spring after 40 years of service as a machinist/toolmaker in the support services unit.

He was an excellent machinist and an avid lover of all things outdoors, a successful hunter and fisherman, an excellent marksman winning several trophies and multiple ribbons from the Connecticut State Muzzle Loading Association.

He leaves his loving daughter, Laura Lydem and her husband Tommy of Bristol; his son, Stanley Jr. and his wife Karen of Ootlewah TN; his grandchildren, Kristie Cahill, Gregory Fortier, Melissa Davis and Ashley Lowry, nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday 1:30PM at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.