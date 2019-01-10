Obituary: Stephen J. Duffy, 65

Stephen J. Duffy, 65, of Bristol, passed unexpectedly Wednesday morning, January 9, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. He was the husband of Kathy Burness for 33 years.

Stephen was born in Bristol on September 18, 1953 the son of the late Joseph M. Duffy and Mary (Bachman) Duffy and was a lifelong resident. He was a 1977 graduate of the Georgetown University School of Law and received his Juris Doctorate. Stephen served with the Connecticut State Legislature from 1982-1992. He was a devoted animal lover having rescued many dogs and cats over the years. Stephen was an avid gardener.

Besides his wife, he leaves his sons, Stephen L. Duffy and Ryan A. Duffy of Bristol, sisters Maureen McCarthy and her husband Francis of North Branford and Sheila Duffy of Arlington, VA and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his Aunt Jean Bachman, as well as his Aunt Rita (Bachman) Breen and Uncle John Breen.

Stephen’s funeral will begin on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol and will proceed to St. Gregory the Great Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held on Friday between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111 or to Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St, Terryville, CT 06786. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Stephen’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.