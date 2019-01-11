Obituary: Bryan F. Miller, 52

Bryan F. Miller, 52, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, with his wife by his side. He was born on April 30, 1966 in New Britain, son of Loretta Miller and the late Charles F. Miller.

Bryan was the loving husband of Esther (Munoz) Miller for 30 years. He was a passionate mechanic who loved anything with a motor, there was nothing he couldn’t fix. He grew to love cooking and was known for his meatballs and hot dog relish. Bryan always had a story to tell and quickly befriended anyone who would lend an ear. He was a friend to all and will be missed by many.

Along with his wife Esther, Bryan is survived by his son Robert Miller and his wife Cali Miller of Putnam; daughter Stephanie Miller, her fiancé Christopher Daigle and granddaughter Addison Daigle of Bristol. Bryan will be missed by his sister Nancy Silva of Middletown; brother Robert Miller and his partner Jaime Timoteo of FL; sister Pamela Campbell and her husband Craig Campbell of Burlington; brother David Miller and his wife Sandra Miller of Burlington; brother-in-law Rafael Munoz and his wife Christine Munoz of Manchester; nieces, nephews and many friends.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 beginning at 2:30pm at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol until leaving for Bethel Christian Church, 750 Stevens St., Bristol for a 5:00pm service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made for his granddaughter’s future education. Checks can be made to Connecticut Higher Education Fund (CHET) and sent to O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 to be given to the family for the account.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Bryan’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.