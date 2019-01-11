Obituary: Charles ‘Charlie’ Edward McCormick, 83

Charles “Charlie” Edward McCormick 83 of Farmington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 9, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Marcelle T. McCormick with whom he shared 54 years.

Charles was born in Boston, MA on August 6, 1935. As a young teen he moved to Connecticut and graduated from New Britain High School. He served in the US Air Force and always spoke fondly of his years stationed in post war Germany. When he returned to the States, he met the love of his life, Marcy. They moved to Bristol and raised three rambunctious boys. He commuted to Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford where he was employed for 35 years.

Charlie was a very active member of the Bristol Elks Lodge #1010 where he served as the Exalted Ruler, district deputy and later as the lodge secretary. He enjoyed working for various charities and serving his community on the Bristol Board of Ethics. Charlie loved sports. Throughout his life, he was an avid Red Sox and Bruins fan. He enjoyed playing basketball, softball, volleyball, golf and bowling. He loved to travel and delighted in all things “Irish”. Most of all, Charlie loved his family. His greatest attribute was his loyalty. For Charlie’s greatest passion was an abiding devotion to his loved ones. Including–but not limited to–his wife, children, and grandchildren. When faced with hardships, Charlie consistently fought for his family’s happiness and well-being. His influential love and loyalty are cherished by those he has left behind.

He leaves his sons, Kevin McCormick and his wife Mary and Shawn McCormick and his girlfriend Jaclyn Nevu all of Bristol; grandchildren Maura, Conor, Shane, Logan, Grayson, and Declan McCormick and several nieces and nephews. Charles was predeceased by his son Stephen McCormick, brother Ralph McCormick and sister Eileen Couturier.

Calling hours will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 14, 2019 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Elks Lodge #1010 will conduct their wake ritual at 10:00 a.m. The procession will prepare to leave shortly after and proceed to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Committal service and interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers donations are requested for the Elks National Foundation, Inc., 2750 N. Lakeview Ave. Chicago, IL 60614 (www.elks.org) which was near and dear to his heart. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Charles’ tribute page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com